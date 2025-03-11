EU Commissioner Síkela to Embark on Ambitious Central Asia Tour this week

Jozef Síkela, the European Union Commissioner for International Partnerships, is set to embark on a seven-day diplomatic mission across all five Central Asian countries from 12 to 18 March 2025. The tour reflects the EU’s growing strategic interest in a region representing a €340 billion economy with an average annual growth rate of 5%.

In a message on his official X account, Commissioner Síkela described the upcoming mission as “one of the toughest challenges” of his career, encompassing “seven days, five countries, dozens of meetings with government leaders and visits to key EU projects across the region.”

The tour aims to strengthen cooperation under the EU’s Global Gateway Strategy, focusing on four key areas: transport infrastructure, clean energy, critical raw materials, and digital connectivity.

Transport

A major focus of Síkela’s mission will be advancing the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor.

“Trade between Europe and Asia is growing fast. But to make it stable and efficient, we are developing the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor — a fast, secure route connecting Europe and Asia in 15 days or less, and an alternative to Russian and Red Sea routes”, he wrote.

EU Commissioner will visit Turkmenbashi Port in Turkmenistan, the gateway to this corridor.

Critical Raw Materials Partnership

The Commissioner highlighted the strategic importance of the region for Europe’s industrial future, noting that “up to 40% of strategic raw materials that we need — including lithium, copper, and rare earths — could come from the region.”

During his tour, Síkela plans to visit the Almalyk mining complex and will prioritize developing sustainable and responsible resource partnerships that offer “win-win cooperation” for both European and Central Asian partners.

Energy and Water Security

Energy cooperation forms another pillar of the EU Commissioner’s agenda. He said: “Together, we are investing in clean energy, water management, and climate resilience. During my mission, I will focus on:

Rogun Hydropower Plant, expected to double Tajikistan’s electricity production.

Kambarata-1 & CASA-1000 to enable Kyrgyzstan clean energy exports to neighbors.

Irrigation modernization to secure water for farmers and communities.”

Digital Transformation

“In today’s world, connectivity means opportunity. But access to reliable internet in Central Asia is still limited. That’s why we are offering satellite broadband to bring high-speed internet even to remote areas”, Síkela stressed.

EU also supports cybersecurity, telecom reforms, and data protection to ensure safe and open access.

This cooperation will contribute to economic growth and create new opportunities for local societies and businesses. ///nCa, 11 March 2025