The countdown has begun for the International Forum on Attracting Investments in the Private Sector “Investments in the Future of Turkmenistan” (IFT 2025). Scheduled for March 18, 2025, in Ashgabat, this pivotal event will gather leading business representatives, investors, and experts from around the world.

To date, approximately 300 delegates from over 20 countries have confirmed their participation, reflecting the growing international interest in Turkmenistan’s private sector opportunities.

One of the General Partners of IFT 2025 is Aýdyň Gijeler Business Company, a leading Turkmen manufacturer of electronics and electrical equipment. Established in 2015, the company has been at the forefront of developing import-substituting products and expanding its product range.

In 2024, Aýdyň Gijeler successfully implemented several government projects, including the production and supply of tablets, laptops, and other computing devices. Additionally, the company fulfilled an order from the administration of the Balkan region for the manufacture and supply of road signs, pedestrian signals, and traffic lights.

IFT 2025 will serve as a vital platform for discussing promising investment projects and fostering cooperation between Turkmenistan’s business community and international partners. The forum will highlight the potential of the country’s private sector and unveil new opportunities for global investors.

Detailed information about the forum is available on the official website: https://ift.com.tm ///nCa, March 10, 2025 (material provided by the organizers of IFT 2025)