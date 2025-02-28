Afghanistan and Turkmenistan Strengthen Railway Cooperation: Important MoUs Signed

A technical delegation from Afghanistan, headed by Deputy Minister of Public Works for Railway Transport Mohammad Ishaq Sahibzada, visited Turkmenistan to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the field of railway transport. The visit was marked by the signing of several important memoranda of understanding with the Turkmenistan Railway Agency.

Within the framework of the signed memoranda, the parties agreed to cooperate in three main areas:

Expansion of the Torghundi railway station

Completion of the construction of the 10-kilometer section of the Aqina-Andkhoy railway

Development of a feasibility study for the construction of the 55-kilometer Andkhoy-Sheberghan railway line

It is expected that the signing of the MoUs will soon be followed by the conclusion of specific contracts for the implementation of these projects, which will allow practical work to commence in the near future.

In August of last year, Turkmenistan announced its readiness to invest in Afghanistan’s railway infrastructure, including the project to expand the Torghundi station and the construction of the first section of the Torghundi-Herat railway line.

It was stated that the investments are planned to be recouped through revenue from the operation of the line.

Practical implementation began in September with the construction of a warehouse and loading yard at Torghundi, and the 22km Torghundi-Sanabar segment of the railway.

Afghanistan’s strategic plans and geopolitical significance

According to the Afghanistan Railway Authority, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan intents to construct a railway heading west from Mazar-eSharif through Sheberghan and Andkhoy to Aqina, to connect with Turkmenistan railway network.

Andkhoy-Shebergan line. Source: ARA

The total length of the main railway track within the project is about 55 km. This railway line will connect the Andkhoy district with Sheberghan province and will cross Jowzjan province through two districts (Khan Charbagh, Khwaja Do Kuh).

The primary objective of the Andkhoy-Sheberghan Railway (ASR) is to reduce transport costs and enhance economic development by improving transportation logistics and strengthening Afghanistan’s connection to the world economy.

Afghanistan intends to become an important link between China and Europe, as well as the countries of Central and South Asia, especially with a focus on providing transit access for landlocked Central Asian countries to the warm-water ports of India, Iran, and Pakistan.

Kabul considers the development of the railway sector, including the expansion of railway networks from east to west, an important condition for the development of cross-border and regional trade. ///nCa, 28 February 2025