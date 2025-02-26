Global Korea Scholarship: opportunities for Turkmen students

The National Institute for International Education (NIIED) under the Ministry of Education of the Republic of Korea announces the start of accepting applications for the Global Korea Scholarship Program for Master’s and Doctoral Studies in 2025. The program provides a unique opportunity for citizens of Turkmenistan to receive high-quality education at leading universities in the Republic of Korea.

General information about the program

The scholarship program includes:

– Master’s degree program: 1 year of Korean language study + 2 years of study program

– Doctoral studies: 1 year of Korean language study + 3 years of study program

Note: Candidates who have a TOPIK certificate of Level 5 or higher are exempt from a one-year Korean language course.

Requirements for candidates

Citizens of Turkmenistan under the age of 40 (born after 1 September 1985) are eligible to participate in the program:

– For the Master’s degree: persons who have a bachelor’s degree or plan to receive it before 31 July 2025

– For doctoral studies: persons who have a master’s degree or plan to receive it before 31 July 2025

The application process

– Deadline for submitting documents: from 10 February to 7 March 2025

Submission: personal visit to the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Turkmenistan. The documents can also be sent by mail (if a personal visit is not possible). Applications by e-mail are not accepted

The selection process

– 6 candidates will be selected as part of the program

– The results of the first stage of selection and the date of the interview will be announced after 14 March 2025

There is also a university selection track for the program. In this case, the application must be submitted directly to the selected university according to its instructions. The Embassy of the Republic of Korea does not participate in the selection process for the university track.

Contact information

For more information, please contact the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Turkmenistan.:

– Phone: +993-6585-7173

– Opening hours: from 9:00 to 18:00

More detailed information about the Program is available on the Embassy’s website: https://overseas.mofa.go.kr/tm-ru/brd/m_9174/view.do?seq=761149 ///nCa, 26 February 2025