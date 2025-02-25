President of Turkmenistan Meets with UN Under Secretary-General

On Monday, February 24, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov had a meeting with Ms. Rabab Fatima, UN Under Secretary-General and High Representative for the Least Developed Countries, Landlocked Developing Countries and Small Island Developing States, the state news agency TDH reported.

At the beginning of the meeting, Ms. Fatima conveyed warm greetings from UN Secretary-General António Guterres to President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

The Under Secretary-General particularly emphasized the significant contribution of Turkmenistan’s policy of positive neutrality to ensuring global peace and sustainable development.

In turn, the President of Turkmenistan warmly welcomed the distinguished guest and wished her success in the upcoming events of her visit, including the briefing on the Third UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries, scheduled for August this year.

The head of state also congratulated Ms. Fatima on the 80th anniversary of the United Nations, highlighting that over the past eight decades, the UN has demonstrated its commitment to its fundamental principles and objectives and will continue to play a crucial role in maintaining global peace, security, and sustainable development.

During the meeting, it was noted that Turkmenistan, as a neutral state, consistently expands its cooperation with countries worldwide and international organizations. The President stressed that strategic partnership with the UN is one of the priorities of the country’s foreign policy.

Special attention was given to the fact that 2025, marking the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s neutrality, has been declared the “International Year of Peace and Trust” by the UN General Assembly at the initiative of Turkmenistan. This decision reflects broad international recognition of Turkmenistan’s initiatives in the interests of global peace and sustainable development.

The parties also discussed organizational aspects of preparations for the upcoming UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries. President Berdimuhamedov noted that Turkmenistan places special emphasis on developing the transport and communications sector, leveraging its advantageous geographical location to create international multimodal transport corridors North–South and East–West.

In the context of ongoing targeted efforts, the importance of the four UN General Assembly resolutions on sustainable transport was highlighted.

The head of state recalled that in 2022, the International Conference on Sustainable Transport Corridors was held in the National Tourist Zone “Avaza,” with the participation of transport ministers from landlocked developing countries, as well as international and regional organizations. The conference addressed key issues related to the creation of sustainable transport and transit corridors.

At the conclusion of the meeting, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov reaffirmed Turkmenistan’s commitment to further expanding mutually beneficial cooperation with the United Nations and its specialized agencies. He wished Rabab Fatima success in her important mission. ///nCa, 25 February 2025