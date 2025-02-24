Turkmenistan outlines steps to develop foreign economic policy

During the Cabinet meeting on 21 February 2025, Turkmenistan’s foreign economic policy was reviewed in detail, the development of which was reported by DPM, Minister of Foreign Affairs Rashid Meredov.

Turkmenistan is actively developing equal and mutually beneficial partnerships with foreign countries, international economic and financial organizations. In particular, the country continues to work on expanding trade and economic ties with other countries, as well as participates in the implementation of joint economic projects aimed at developing mutual trade and increasing investment.

In order to solve the tasks set, bilateral intergovernmental commissions on economic cooperation have been established with 38 States. In 2023-2024, 35 of their meetings were held. Business councils, business and investment forums, exhibitions and fairs are held on a systematic basis.

Turkmenistan’s foreign economic activity is systematic and multilateral. Important attention is paid to cooperation with international economic organizations such as the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), the Economic Commission for Europe (ECE), the Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP), the United Nations Special Programme for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA), the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), the World Trade Organization (WTO).

Turkmenistan actively supports and strengthens ties with international and regional financial institutions such as the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the Asian Development Bank, the Islamic Development Bank, etc.

The country is striving to attract financing for the implementation of major economic projects aimed at developing infrastructure and increasing investment attractiveness.

In light of the current successes and on the basis of existing partnerships, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has proposed to develop a number of important documents for the further development of the country’s foreign economic activity. They include:

The program for the development of Turkmenistan’s foreign economic activity for 2026-2030

The Action Plan for the development of Turkmenistan’s cooperation with international organizations in the economic sphere for 2026-2028

Roadmap for Turkmenistan’s joint work with international financial institutions for 2026-2028

To prepare these documents, it is proposed to create an Interdepartmental Commission, which’s first meeting will be convened in the second half of March 2025.

Summarizing the report, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov noted that Turkmenistan’s foreign policy is aimed at developing bilateral and multilateral relations with the world’s states and international organizations.

In this context, the Head of Turkmenistan instructed Meredov to consistently expand the range of the country’s foreign economic activity, improve the work of intergovernmental commissions on economic cooperation and continue the development of foreign economic relations with other states. ///nCa, 25 February 2025