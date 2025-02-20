A series of negotiations on the future of Turkmen-Japanese relations took place in Tokyo.

On 17-19 February 2025, a Turkmen delegation headed by Chairman of the Board of the State Bank for Foreign Economic Affairs of Turkmenistan Rahimberdi Jepbarov paid a working visit to Tokyo, Japan.

Jepbarov met with the Special Adviser to the Prime Minister of Japan, Akihisa Nagashima.



During the talks, topical issues of bilateral Turkmen-Japanese trade and economic cooperation, which is currently successfully developing in a wide range of areas, were discussed.

In addition, the Turkmen delegation met with Toshiaki Endo, a member of the House of Representatives of the Japanese Parliament, Chairman of the Japan-Turkmenistan Interparliamentary Friendship Group.

The sides exchanged views on the events to be held with the participation of the two countries. In this regard, special attention was paid to the participation of the Turkmen delegation in the World Exhibition EXPO-2025, which will be held in Osaka, and issues related to the organization of the National Day of Turkmenistan on the sidelines of the expo.

Touching upon the topic of trade and economic cooperation, the parties noted that Turkmenistan and large Japanese companies have accumulated many years of experience in cooperation in various fields, including transport, gas and chemical industries.



Negotiations also took place between Jepbarov and Chairman of the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) Nobumitsu Hayashi.

New areas of financial and economic cooperation were discussed. The role of Japanese experience in the field of high technologies in the economy and financial sector of Turkmenistan was highlighted, as well as large-scale projects that will be implemented in the near future in order to develop cooperation between the two countries in the petrochemical, energy and other fields.

During the visit, a meeting was held with Deputy Minister of Economy, Trade and Infrastructure of Japan Matsuo Takehiko. Issues related to the development of economic and industrial cooperation were discussed.



In this regard, the importance of further cooperation at a new level on the use of Japanese technologies for the implementation of large-scale projects in Turkmenistan, as well as the expansion of trade and economic cooperation between the two countries was noted.

Another meeting of the members of the Turkmen delegation with NEXI Chairman Atsuo Kuroda took place at the Japan Export and Investment Insurance Agency (NEXI).



During the meeting, new cooperation opportunities were discussed, including NEXI’s efforts to attract various financial institutions to finance projects in Turkmenistan.

During the visit, the Turkmen delegation also held meetings with the heads of Itochu Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Mitsubishi Corporation and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries. ///MFA Turkmenistan, 19 February 2025