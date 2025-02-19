The President of Turkmenistan held a meeting with the Head of Tatarstan

On Tuesday, 18 February, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov met with Rustam Minnikhanov, Rais of the Republic of Tatarstan of the Russian Federation, who arrived in Turkmenistan on a working visit.

At the beginning of the meeting, Minnikhanov conveyed greetings from Russian President Vladimir Putin. President Berdimuhamedov, in turn, conveyed warm wishes in return to the Russian leader and the people of Russia.

During the talks, the parties discussed the current state and prospects for the development of bilateral cooperation. The President of Turkmenistan emphasized the special importance of relations with Tatarstan, noting that regular high-level meetings are a key factor in effective cooperation between the regions.

Special attention was paid to cultural ties between the peoples. Berdimuhamedov expressed gratitude to the head of Tatarstan for participating in the International Forum dedicated to the 300th anniversary of the Turkmen poet Magtymguly Fragi, which was held last October. The sides noted the centuries-old friendly relations between the peoples based on common cultures, religion, languages and traditions.

The meeting also focused on cooperation in the humanitarian field, including education, culture and art. The President of Turkmenistan confirmed his intention to continue strengthening multifaceted cooperation with Tatarstan in the context of strategic partnership with the Russian Federation.

A significant highlight of the discussions was the upcoming Forum in Ashgabat, scheduled for 12 December 2025. The event will mark the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality and takes place during the “International Year of Peace and Trust” – an initiative of Turkmenistan that has been enshrined in a UN General Assembly Resolution. President Berdimuhamedov invited the Head of Tatarstan to participate in this major international event, expressing confidence that his presence would contribute significantly to its success.

The meeting concluded with both sides exchanging good wishes for health and success, as well as expressing hopes for peace, well-being and prosperity for the peoples of Turkmenistan and Tatarstan.

///nCa, 19 February 2025