New International Airport at Jebel, Turkmenistan, almost ready for opening

Preparations are in full swing for the launch of a new international airport complex in the village of Jebel, located in the Balkan velayat.

During an extended Cabinet of Ministers meeting on February 7, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov highlighted several facilities set to open during the International Year of Peace and Trust, with the Jebel International Airport Complex being one of the most significant.

The initiative aims to modernize the infrastructure of Turkmenistan’s civil aviation sector, improve service quality for both passenger and cargo transport, and integrate the country more actively into the global transportation network. Construction of the airport began in July 2021, following the approval of Arkadag Berdimuhamedov.

Spanning over 275 hectares, the airport boasts cutting-edge technology and advanced aviation systems from renowned global manufacturers. It will have the capacity to handle 100 passengers per hour.

The new facility is designed to accommodate various aircraft types, featuring four helipads and six fixed-wing landing pads. Ensuring high-quality services is a top priority, enabling the airport to meet international standards for both local and foreign flights.

The Türkmenhowaýollary agency oversees the construction, which includes a 3,200-meter runway, passenger and cargo terminals, a 20-bed pilots’ hotel, a 35-meter air traffic control tower, rescue and fire service buildings, a vehicle depot for aircraft servicing, a transformer substation, water storage tanks, external water supply systems, and auxiliary structures.

The construction, managed by the private enterprise “Gündogdy” — a member of the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan — utilizes hundreds of powerful machines operating at full capacity. Preparatory work for the airport’s commissioning is progressing rapidly. /// nCa, 17 February 2025