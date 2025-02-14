The Ambassador of Saudi Arabia completes mission in Turkmenistan

On February 13, 2025, a meeting was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan between Minister of Foreign Affairs Rashid Meredov and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Said bin Osman Ahmed Suwaid, who is completing his diplomatic mission in Ashgabat.

During the meeting, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan expressed gratitude to the Ambassador for his personal contribution to the development of Turkmen-Saudi relations.

Noting the effectiveness of bilateral and multilateral cooperation in the political-diplomatic, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres, the sides emphasized the high level of established friendly interstate relations.

It was noted that the visits on high and the highest levels give a strong impetus to the development of bilateral relations.

The effectiveness of the relations between the two countries within the framework of reputable regional and international organizations was especially underlined.

At the end of the meeting, the Ambassador thanked the Turkmen side for the comprehensive support and assistance in the successful implementation of his diplomatic mission. /// nCa, 14 February 2025 ( in cooperation with MFA, Turkmenistan)