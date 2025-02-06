Strengthening National Capacities on Data Analysis for Child Rights Monitoring in Turkmenistan

UNICEF in partnership with the Institute of State, Law and Democracy of Turkmenistan, conducted a two-weeks training program to enhance the use of data in developing policies for child rights.

In today’s world, numbers do more than just fill reports—they change lives. When it comes to protecting and advancing child rights, data is not just important; it is essential. Every statistic tells a story, every survey reveals a need, and every data point helps policymakers make smarter decisions that shape the future of millions of children.

Understanding and using data effectively is key to shaping policies that truly protect and empower children. That’s why a specialized training series, “Strengthening Capacity for Governance: Monitoring, Evaluation, and Data Analysis on Child Rights,” was conducted to equip key decision-makers—including representatives from Parliament, ministries, agencies, and the academic community—with the skills to analyze and apply child-related data.



With these new skills, participants can bridge the gap between research and real-world policy, ensuring that data isn’t just collected but actively used to improve the lives of children. This initiative is a crucial step in turning insights into action, leading to more informed decisions that directly impact vulnerable children.

Turkmenistan is making constant progress in strengthening its data collection system, ensuring that policies for children are built on solid evidence. The National Action Plan on Children’s Rights (2023–2028) prioritizes better data availability, stronger monitoring of child rights, and national capacity-building in evaluation. The country is investing in high-quality, timely, and disaggregated data to drive more effective and targeted child-focused policies, which is an integral part of the national efforts towards Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

By strengthening national capacity in data and evaluation, Turkmenistan is laying the groundwork for a future where every child’s rights are fully realized.

“These training series effectively support Turkmenistan’s efforts to protect and promote the rights of children by using the data. Reliable data helps identify gaps in education, healthcare, and child protection, ensuring that no child is left behind. It is what turns SDG goals into real action”, said Jalpa Ratna, UNICEF Representative in Turkmenistan. “Data-driven policies are not just about numbers; they are about real children with real futures. When used effectively, data can be the difference between a child receiving life-saving vaccines or going without, between attending school or not, between growing up safe or being at risk of harm.”

The training series were conducted in the framework of the project “Strengthening National Child Rights Data and Evidence Generation Capacities and Systems in Turkmenistan” co-funded by the European Union. The project aims to support evidence-based policymaking, and stronger monitoring and evaluation capacities for child rights. ///nCa, 6 February 2025 (in cooperation with UNICEF Turkmenistan)