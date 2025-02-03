Artificial Intelligence in Central Asia: strategies, initiatives, prospects

nCa Report

The development of artificial intelligence is becoming one of the key priorities of the state policy of the Central Asian countries. Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan demonstrate a systematic approach to the development of AI, forming the necessary infrastructure, training personnel and creating favorable conditions for innovation.

Each country has identified its own priorities and targets in the field of artificial intelligence, which indicates the strategic importance of this area for the development of the region.

An International Artificial Intelligence Center will be established in Kazakhstan

An International Center for Artificial Intelligence Аlem.ai will be established in Kazakhstan. This was stated by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, speaking at the international digital forum “Digital Almaty 2025”,

The center will open in Astana this year. According to Bektenov, it will unite leading IT companies, research laboratories, startups, and educational programs on one platform for joint solution development.

According to the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry, the Center will also contribute to the creation of an AI ecosystem to attract investment and support startups.

The Center will increase the export of Kazakhstani AI solutions to $5 billion by 2029, contribute to a new wave of technological and economic growth through the development of AI, and turn Astana into the leading center of AI technologies in Central Asia.

The project aims to attract about 10,000 talents in various industries annually, train at least 1,000 AI specialists, launch about 100 AI startups and conduct about 10 scientific studies in the field of AI.

The value of several Kazakh AI startups has reached $100 million to date.

Kyrgyzstan proposes to create a regional AI hub

Kyrgyzstan is actively pursuing the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) both nationally and within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) ().

At the “Digital Almaty 2025” international forum, Adylbek Kasymaliev, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Head of the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan, announced the country’s proposal to establish a Regional AI Hub. This initiative aims to foster large-scale cooperation among EAEU member states in the field of AI.

According to the head of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, for the successful digital transformation of the EAEU countries, it is necessary to focus on such areas as improving digital skills, supporting startups and innovations, and cybersecurity.

Kyrgyzstan proposes to create a single coordinating body to manage regional projects and coordinate strategies.

Kyrgyzstan has already taken steps to advance its national AI capabilities, establishing a National Council on Artificial Intelligence. Furthermore, the country is preparing to approve a National Strategy on Artificial Intelligence, which will prioritize the development of domestic AI-based products and improve inter-sectoral collaboration within the economy.

Tajikistan schools experiment with AI lessons

In Tajikistan the generations of the future (in the literal sense) learn the high technology of the future. ( )

The pilot initiative on AI-study covers ten schools in the country.

Initially, the lessons on the basics of artificial intelligence were introduced at five schools: Dushanbe International School, Contofield International School, Navovar School, Kafolat Gymnasium, and the Tajik-Russian Boarding Lyceum Hotam and PV. Due to significant interest, several private schools have since joined the initiative. Currently, groups of 15-20 students at each participating school are exploring modern technologies.

Prior to teaching the AI curriculum, teachers underwent intensive training on AI pedagogy, focusing on how these technologies are transforming various sectors, from healthcare to education.

The educational program includes not only theoretical training, but also a practical component. Following the introductory course, students will have to develop their own projects, enhancing critical thinking skills and understanding of the practical benefits of innovation for society.

This initiative aligns with Tajikistan’s National Strategy for the Development of AI, which aims to have advanced technologies contribute up to 5% of the country’s GDP by 2040.

Turkmenistan takes first steps to study artificial intelligence

Turkmenistan is demonstrating progress in the implementation of artificial intelligence in various sectors of the economy and public administration. This initiative is being implemented through a number of strategic projects in the educational, energy and administrative spheres.

In the field of public administration, the Academy of Public Administration under the President of Turkmenistan recently hosted a specialized seminar on digital transformation. Government officials studied modern digital tools and the role of artificial intelligence in the development of e-government and civil society.

The Ministry of Education of Turkmenistan showed interest in the technologies of the ULearning company, which is a partner of Huawei, on the implementation of the Smartclass system. This AI-powered system is designed to evaluate teaching effectiveness, create educational content, and analyze academic performance. As part of the pilot project, it is planned to provide access to 200 users for testing the system.

In the oil and gas sector, Dragon Oil (UAE), a partner of the Turkmen s Oil tate concern, is already using artificial intelligence for geological exploration and analysis of reservoir properties of formations. According to the company’s Chief Executive Officer, Ali Rashid Al Jarwan, 3D seismic technology has been successfully implemented at the Cheleken block and the neighboring block 19.

Turkmenistan is also developing its own IT solutions. Recent developments include the e-mekdep (e-school) platform, a ranking system for universities and vocational schools, as well as an information system for higher education. These initiatives demonstrate the country’s commitment to digital transformation and modernization of various sectors of the economy using advanced artificial intelligence technologies.

Uzbekistan implemented over 20 AI projects

In 2024, Uzbekistan approved the strategy on the development of AI until 2030.().

According to the strategy, the value of AI-based software and services development should reach $1.5 billion. It is planned to create 10 specialized scientific laboratories for research in the field of artificial intelligence and develop a high-performance server infrastructure for processing big data.

One of the strategic goals is Uzbekistan’s entry into the top 50 countries according to the Government’s AI Readiness Index.

Special attention is paid to the development of human resources. Within the framework of cooperation with the UAE, a large-scale program is being launched to train 1 million developers in the field of AI. This partnership is designed to provide the country with qualified personnel to implement its plans.

Uzbekistan has already implemented more than 20 projects using AI technologies. They include the palm payment system PalmPay in the subway, the digital identification of MyID and FaceID in mobile applications, AI assistants from the E-government portal and the Tax Committee, as well as the LexAI legal platform.

Since 2025, a new system for supporting innovative AI projects has been introduced in the country. The acceleration and venture investment programs are designed to facilitate the development of startups. ///nCa, 3 February 2025