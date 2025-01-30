UN-Habitat and Turkmenistan discuss prospects for cooperation in the field of urban development

The Ministry of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan hosted a meeting with Katja Schaefer, Inter-Regional Advisor to the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat), the newspaper “Turkmenistan” reports.

The main topic of the talks was the expansion of bilateral cooperation within the framework of the current Memorandum of Understanding between the organization and the Government of Turkmenistan.

In recent years, cooperation between Turkmenistan and UN-Habitat has significantly intensified. The Partnership contributes to the development of national urban planning policy in various aspects, including regulation, planning, design and environmental protection in urban and rural settlements.

During the visit, representatives of UN-Habitat plan to visit various regions of the country to prepare a policy document that will contribute to the country’s urban development. They stressed the importance of exchanging experience and knowledge with Turkmen specialists and expressed readiness for further cooperation.

At the meeting, the Turkmen side provided information on the financial and economic aspects of urbanization in the country.

The UN-Habitat delegation also held talks in key relevant departments: the Ministry of Construction and Architecture, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Environmental Protection and the governorate of Ashgabat.