News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » The North and Central Asia subregion shows strong investment growth in 2024, with Greenfield FDI inflows increasing by 27 %, UNESCAP says

The North and Central Asia subregion shows strong investment growth in 2024, with Greenfield FDI inflows increasing by 27 %, UNESCAP says

By

The United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) has published a report on trade and investment trends in the region for 2024.

The full text of the report “Foreign direct investment trends and outlook in Asia and the Pacific 2024/2025” can be found here: https://unescap.org/kp/2024/foreign-direct-investment-trends-and-outlook-asia-and-pacific-20242025#

Greenfield investment inflows into North and Central Asia rose 27 per cent to US $24.8 billion year in 2023.

The countries that received the bulk of Greenfield FDI in the region were Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan,  Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan.

Outflow from the subregion saw a sharp decline in 2024 after a rebound in 2023.

Outward investments dropped 58 per cent to US $2.3 billion, with 90 per cent or US$2.1 billion originating from the Russian Federation. Of this, Russian Federation based investors committed US $847 million into the coal, oil & gas sectors of India and Belarus. The other sources of outbound greenfield investments in the region were Georgia (US $105 million), Azerbaijan (US $76 million), Kazakhstan (US $47 million), and Armenia (US $7 million).

The report noted that the landscape of foreign direct investment (FDI) in Asia-Pacific continues to evolve rapidly amid global economic uncertainties, geopolitical shifts, and technological transformations. While 2024 has witnessed some moderation in investment flows following the record-breaking announcements of 2023, the region has demonstrated remarkable resilience and maintained its position as a premier destination for international capital.

Subregion of North and Central Asia includes Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, the Russian Federation, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

///nCa, 30 December 2024

 

Related posts:

  1. UNESCAP report highlights the energy connectivity trends in North and Central Asia
  2. Economies of Central Asia demonstrate strong growth in the first half of 2023, EBRD says
  3. Central Asian economies to record strong growth despite natural disasters in the region
  4. ADB Upwardly Revises Growth Forecast for Caucasus and Central Asia
  5. China’s trade with Central Asia shows rapid growth
  6. ADB Raises Developing Asia and the Pacific’s Economic Growth Forecast for 2024
  7. ADB upgrades upward forecast for Central Asia and Caucasus
  8. ADB Forecasts 4.8% Growth for Asia and Pacific in 2023 and 2024
  9. IFC Increases Impact in Central Asia with Strong Investments in Fiscal Year 2024
  10. EBRD forecasts robust economic growth in Central Asia
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan