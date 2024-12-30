Embassy of Israel to Turkmenistan hosted Hanukkah event

On 28 December, the Embassy of Israel in Ashgabat hosted a vibrant celebration of Hanukkah, drawing together members of the Jewish community and Ambassadors for an evening filled with tradition, light, and togetherness.

This annual festival of lights, which commemorates the rededication of the Second Temple in Jerusalem and the miracle of the oil, was marked by festive activities that showcased the spirit and resilience of the Jewish heritage.

The event commenced as the sun dipped below the horizon, symbolically signaling the start of the Hanukkah festivities. A beautifully decorated menorah, laden with candles, stood as the centerpiece of the gathering. With each candle lit, participants shared the profound significance of the holiday, emphasizing themes of hope, freedom, and the triumph of light over darkness.

The Ambassador of Israel to Turkmenistan Ismail Khaldi delivered an inspiring opening address, reflecting on the importance of Hanukkah both as a time of joy and a reminder of the enduring strength of the Jewish community. He highlighted the significance of coming together to celebrate shared traditions, especially in a multicultural city like Ashgabat. The Ambassador’s remarks resonated deeply with attendees, reminding them that cultural celebrations foster understanding and camaraderie among diverse communities.

Here is the text of the speech delivered by Ambassador Ismail Khaldi:

Welcome everyone…it’s great seeing you all together to our modest gathering, marking the 4th evening of Jewish holiday of Hanukkah. Many of our friends and colleagues just celebrated Christmas, so happy Hanukkah & Merry Christmas.

It’s our honor also to welcome our friends from the Jewish community of Ashgabat. And I want to recognize Nili Azriel who has been an outstanding figure in jewish events and good friend of the embassy. Also Mrs. & Mr Newmark… thank you all for being here.

I want to first send heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims of the airplane crash in Actau, Kazakhstan on Wednesday morning. And, to Ambassadors of Azerbaijan, Russia, Kazakhstan & Kyrgyzstan- our thoughts are with you, your people and everybody who was affected by this tragedy. And we keep sincere prayers for quick recovery to the survivors. It’s a miracle that they survived.

Hanukah, which we celebrate today, is about miracles. It’s about the story of ancient Israel, when a small band of Jewish believers, led by Yehuda Maccabee, successfully fought a cruel regional power- the emperors of Greek Gods, to free their people. when the Maccabees entered the temple in Jerusalem, the oil that should have lasted for a single night ended up burning for eight nights. that miracle gave hope to all those who had been struggling in despair. in the last 2,000 years since then, in every corner of the world, the candles of Hanukkah have illuminated a path of hope for many.

Even though it has religious meaning, Hanukkah is a symbol of hope, new beginnings, and better future. Hanukkah teaches us how a small group can make a big difference. how a little can go a long way. It reminds us that even when our resources seem limited, our dedication can help us make the most of the little we have. the small Jewish State of Israel has achieved far above its weight in its contributions to the world. Israel is a flourishing, successful, prosperous country with impressive achievements in many fields. And yet, it did not reach peace and tranquility, it is always under various threats, but it is determined and able to successfully deal with them all.

The proximity of Hanuka to Christmas, which both coincided at the same day this year, has turned it to be a symbol of religious tolerance and mutual understanding. those are core values in human behavior. In our diplomatic work, that is the base of building bridges and dialogue and to guarantee for peace and stability. Those principles of peace and humanism, were well embedded in the UN General Assembly resolution, declaring 2025 as International year of Peace and Trust, Initiated by Turkmenistan, under the guidance and leadership of Esteemed president Serdar Berdimuhamedov, and National Leader Hero Arkadag.

Finally, as jews came from 12 tribes, unity among them is what kept Israel solid and successful. reflecting on the similarities between Israeli & Turkmen people and history, who both came from different tribes, I am reminded by the great Turkmen Poet & philosopher Magtymguly Pyragy, who wrote in his poem,

The Land of the Turkmen:

When souls, hearts and minds of tribes are united,

Their troops when gathered will melt stones and ground on their way,

When Turkmen gather around one table to share a meal,

The destiny of Turkmen will rise high.

All tribes are in brotherhood, all clans are at peace,

Their destinies won’t go counter; they are the Creator’s blessing,

They will crumble stones; nothing can stop them on their way,

Let’s listen to a recorded blessing from Rabbi Osher Krichevsky.

I would like to invite Nili Azriel & Mr. Newmark to light the candles of Hanuka with me, and I’d like to us to remember the Israeli hostages held in Gaza by Hamas. may they return soon to their families.

Let us have a toast for prosperity and peace in Israel and in Turkmenistan and for the friendship between our peoples. ///nCa, 30 December 2024 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Israel to Turkmenistan)

Here are some photos from the event: