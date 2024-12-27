Turkmenistan and UNDP Sign Groundbreaking Project to Ensure Transition of National Tuberculosis Program to Full Domestic Funding by 2027

Ashgabat, 26 December 2024– The Government of Turkmenistan and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) have signed the new TB grant “Exit of the National Tuberculosis Program of Turkmenistan from the Global Fund.” The project, set to run from 1 January 2025 to 31 December 2027, is supported by a total budget of more than $6.2mln contributed by the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria. This initiative marks a pivotal step towards ensuring the sustainability and self-reliance of the National TB Program (NTP) through full domestic funding by 2027.

With strong political commitment to improving public health and a robust governance structure for tuberculosis (TB) prevention and care, Turkmenistan has made significant progress in the fight against this disease. Since 2010, the Global Fund has invested more than $37 mln to NTP Turkmenistan. Since 2016 the Government of Turkmenistan has gradually taken over the core TB activities financed by the Global Fund. By 2024, only the most complex and expensive treatments for extensively drug-resistant TB (XDR-TB) are supported by the Global Fund.

Drug-resistant TB (DR-TB) remains one of the public health issues in Turkmenistan and the world, and the new grant aims to ensure expanding access to diagnostic tools like GeneXpert and mobile units in remote areas, piloting digital solutions, ensuring the availability of essential medications, and providing patient support services through Directly Observed Therapy (DOT). Key components of the project include scaling up shorter, more effective treatment regimens for drug-resistant TB to improve the cure rates and cost-efficiency of the treatment. The grant will also ensure the long-term sustainability of the National Tuberculosis Programme and its independence from external funding sources through focusing on implementation of the final phase of transition, institutionalizing the gains made and setting a path toward full self-reliance. The grant will be implemented jointly with the WHO and National Red Crescent Society of Turkmenistan (NRCS).

“This project underscores Turkmenistan’s unwavering commitment to public health and sustainability. The transition of the National TB Programme to full domestic funding is a testament to the country’s leadership and commitment to reduce TB in Turkmenistan by ensuring universal access to timely and quality diagnosis and treatment of all forms of TB. Together, we can ensure that every person, regardless of location or circumstance, has access to life-saving care, while continuing to build a resilient and equitable health system”, – said Narine Sahakyan, UNDP Resident Representative in Turkmenistan.

UNDP and the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan (MoHMIT) have been cooperating in public health over years, but most notably – since 2010 when UNDP country office was nominated as Principal Recipient of the TB grant from the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, TB and Malaria. During the period of cooperation UNDP and MOHMIT have implemented four projects with total funding $37 million. ///nCa, 27 December 2024 (in cooperation with UNDP Turkmenistan)