Meeting with the Deputy Head of the International Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China was held

On December 26, 2024, a meeting was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan between the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Serdar Muhammetdurdyev and the Deputy Head of the International Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China Chen Zhou.

During the conversation, the sides discussed present aspects of the Turkmen-Chinese multifaceted partnership. It was noted that high-level contacts play a key role in intensifying the interstate dialog, which give strong impetus to the further development and expansion of Turkmen-Chinese ties.

The sides reaffirmed the high importance of parliamentary diplomacy, noting the effective development of inter-parliamentary and inter-party cooperation, which is an important field of successful cooperation between the two countries.

During the meeting, the interlocutors exchanged views on a number of key areas of fruitful cooperation between the public organizations of two countries, built on a long-term basis and meeting mutual interests.

They also reaffirmed the commitment of the two countries to further deepening of partnership in the format of the “Central Asia-China” dialog.

The sides confirmed the adherence to further enhancement of constructive collaboration that meets the national interests and development priorities of two friendly countries. ///MFA Turkmenistan, 26 Dec