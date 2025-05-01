Kilowatts of Sunlight: On the Development of Renewable Energy in Turkmenistan

Irina Imamkulieva, Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper

At the International Forum on Attracting Foreign Investment in the Economy of Turkmenistan (TEIF 2025) in Kuala Lumpur, one of the key topics discussed in the context of Turkmenistan’s investment potential was the prospects for utilizing renewable energy sources (RES). Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana, Executive Secretary of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP), highlighted Turkmenistan’s potential in this sector. She noted that the adoption of the National Strategy on Climate Change and the National Strategy for the Development of Renewable Energy Sources until 2030 provides a clear roadmap for transitioning to a greener economy. These strategies create opportunities for foreign investors to participate in the development of wind and solar energy projects, energy-efficient infrastructure, and smart grid technologies.

Turkmenistan’s natural and climatic conditions are highly favorable for the widespread use of renewable energy sources. According to expert estimates, the average annual solar radiation intensity ranges from 700–800 W/m², equivalent to an energy supply of 2,000 kWh/m² per year per square meter of land surface. Additionally, wind speeds in the Caspian region are sufficient for the stable, year-round operation of wind turbines. Overall, the potential of RES in Turkmenistan is estimated at 110 billion tons of oil equivalent per year, with solar and wind energy being the most promising sources.

Furthermore, the sands of the Karakum Desert contain silicon, a semiconductor material capable of absorbing sunlight and converting it into electricity. The availability of silicon positions Turkmenistan favorably for the production of solar panels and makes it an ideal location for developing solar photovoltaic energy. Experts believe that, with its significant reserves of quartz sand, Turkmenistan can contribute to the global adoption of solar energy. In this regard, the experience of several European Union countries, which have shown strong interest in expanding scientific, technological, and innovative partnerships with Turkmenistan, could be valuable.

While not yet widespread, the use of renewable energy sources in Turkmenistan is no longer a rarity. Solar power systems have been installed in remote settlements in the central Karakum Desert, as well as in the Akhal and Dashoguz provinces. In the Akhal province, solar panels provide electricity to mobile communication towers in remote areas.

A 50 kW “sky-powered” solar power station, integrated with the municipal grid, supplies electricity to a Schlumberger Corporation facility in Balkanabat.

A solar station with a total capacity of 62 kW powers the headquarters of Bouygues Turkmen in Ashgabat, generating over 80 megawatt-hours (MWh) of clean electricity annually and reducing greenhouse gas emissions by up to 55 tons of CO2 equivalent per year.

The first primary healthcare facility in Turkmenistan to be equipped with solar electricity was a polyclinic in the Pelvert village of the Khalach district, Lebap province. Solar panels were installed in 2023 as part of a comprehensive UNICEF strategy for climate-resilient medical facilities.

A unique project is the construction of the country’s first solar-wind power plant with a total capacity of 10 MW in the Kyzylarvat district of the Balkan province.

The Türkmenenergo Corporation has also planned the construction of solar power plants with a capacity exceeding 6 MW in remote settlements across the country. Solar panels are planned for installation at the railway and bus stations in the city of Arkadag. A successful example of Turkmen entrepreneurs’ commitment to sustainable development is the Turkmen company *Täç hil*, which plans to install solar panels at its facility.

Experts assert that the growing use of renewable energy in Turkmenistan is primarily driven by economic benefits, as it is an accessible energy resource. Deploying small-scale installations in remote and sparsely populated areas is more cost-effective than building expensive power transmission lines. Additionally, solar power plants are environmentally safe, causing no pollution to the atmosphere, water sources, or soil. There are no scientific studies indicating that solar panels pose any harm to human or animal health. Other advantages include the ability to install systems on any surface (roofs, facades, or ground), quick payback periods, and ease of maintenance. By harnessing solar energy, Turkmenistan can not only conserve hydrocarbon resources but also significantly reduce harmful emissions into the atmosphere.

To support “green” energy, Turkmenistan has adopted the Law on Renewable Energy Sources, the National Strategy for the Development of Renewable Energy Sources until 2030, and the Program to Strengthen Turkmenistan’s International Cooperation in Renewable Energy for 2025–2030. In this direction, Turkmenistan actively collaborates with the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), the Secretariat of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, the United Nations Environment Programme, UNDP, the United Nations Industrial Development Organization, the Global Environment Facility, OSCE, and the European Union.

With the support of the European Union, the Scientific and Production Center for Renewable Energy Sources was established under the State Energy Institute of the Ministry of Energy of Turkmenistan. The center’s specialists conducted design and calculation work to determine the electricity output of the 10 MW combined solar-wind power plant under construction in the Balkan province. Based on developed calculation methodologies, pilot projects were also completed for a 50 MW combined gas turbine and solar power plant and a solar-hydrogen system to enhance the energy efficiency of decentralized consumers. A feasibility study was developed for connecting renewable energy-based power installations to the central power grid with a voltage of 110 kV.

Notably, students and young specialists are actively involved in addressing scientific and production challenges related to studying solar and wind energy and the potential of solar collectors for heat supply. Through joint projects with the European Union, a digital database was created to assess solar and wind resources, and methodologies were developed to identify optimal locations for power plants. This online portal serves as a tool for students working on coursework and thesis projects. The center’s research capacity is further strengthened by the transfer of AR/VR equipment under the EU-funded project “EU for a green Turkmenistan: Policy Dialogue and Climate Action 2024-2028”, implemented by the German Society for International Cooperation (GIZ). Modern technologies and equipment enable deeper research, data analysis, and the development of innovative solutions in sustainable energy.

New opportunities for cooperation between Turkmenistan and the EU are opened by the EU’s “Global Gateway” initiative, which envisages investments in “green” energy projects and the modernization of energy-efficient infrastructure. Additionally, the new project “EU for a green Turkmenistan: Policy Dialogue and Climate Action 2024-2028”, implemented by GIZ and funded by the EU and Germany’s Federal Foreign Office, aims to support Turkmenistan’s sustainable development efforts by applying advanced international expertise and EU standards.

Many countries today place high hopes on solar energy, with its virtually inexhaustible reserves. In terms of annual investments and commissioned capacities, this sector is the largest in global electricity production. Developing this direction in Turkmenistan and integrating it into cross-border energy systems is an area where expanded cooperation can accelerate the green energy transition. “Turkmenistan, as a net exporter of electricity, could leverage existing infrastructure to integrate more renewable energy into regional grids, ensuring energy security while keeping costs low,” said Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana, ESCAP Executive Secretary. ///Originally published by Neutral Turkmenistan Newspaper, 1 May 2025