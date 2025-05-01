UNDP Launches a New Project to Support Sustainable and Energy-Efficient Construction in Turkmenistan

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) held an inception seminar to officially launch a new project titled “Developing National Capacity of Turkmenistan through Improving Regulatory Environment towards Energy Efficient and Sustainable Building Sector (TEESB)”. The project is funded by the Global Environment Facility (GEF) and is being implemented in collaboration with the Ministry of Environment Protection of Turkmenistan.

The new initiative aims to support Turkmenistan’s efforts in tackling climate change through reduction of GHG emissions towards building a more sustainable and green future. It builds on previous successful initiatives in improving energy efficiency, developing the use of small-scale renewable energy sources, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions, carried out in cooperation with national government institutions.

The project focuses on two key objectives. First, it envisions the demonstration of pilot buildings using the nearly zero energy concept (NZEB). This will be achieved through the modernization of building envelopes, active use of renewable energy sources, and the introduction of advanced digital systems for comprehensive energy monitoring and analysis. Second, the project aims to significantly improve the existing policy and regulatory framework. This includes the development and implementation of modern building standards and regulations, as well as the establishment of effective institutional mechanisms to raise energy efficiency in new buildings to near-zero energy levels.

“This project reflects our shared commitment to accelerating Turkmenistan’s transition to a sustainable future. Improving energy efficiency and introducing green standards in the construction sector is key to reducing emissions and improving quality of life. Building on our long-standing and successful cooperation with the Government of Turkmenistan in the field of environmental protection, we are confident that the joint implementation of this project will make a significant contribution to advancing the country’s climate agenda,” — emphasized Narine Sahakyan, UNDP Resident Representative in Turkmenistan.

Jana Koperniech, Regional Technical Adviser on Climate Change Mitigation, UNDP Regional Hub in Istanbul said: “The building sector in Turkmenistan—especially multi-family and public buildings—plays a significant role in the country’s overall energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions. At the same time, it offers a tremendous opportunity for transformational change. Through this project, we are proud to support Turkmenistan in advancing toward the adoption of nearly zero energy buildings, in alignment with its climate commitments under the Paris Agreement.”

The project will be implemented in partnership with the Ministry of Construction and Architecture, the Ministry of Energy, and the Ashgabat City Administration. Technical coordination will be carried out by the Ministry of Environment Protection of Turkmenistan with the support of the UNDP in Turkmenistan.

The new joint project will contribute to the fulfillment of the country’s international climate commitments, including the provisions of the Paris Agreement. The introduction of energy-efficient technologies and standards in the construction sector directly supports Turkmenistan’s efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and transition to a more sustainable development model — a key aspect of meeting its obligations under the global climate agreement. ///nCa, 1 May 2025 (in cooperation with UNDP Turkmenistan)