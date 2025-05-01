Head of UNRCCA, SRSG Kaha Imnadze visits Astana

On 28 – 30 April 2025, SRSG for Central Asia and Head of UNRCCA Kaha Imnadze visited Astana and held meetings with H.E. Murat Nurtleu, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; H.E. Dania Espaeva, Deputy Chairperson of the Majilis (lower house of the Parliament); Mr. Kairat Sarybay, Secretary General of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA); Mr. Askhat Orazbay, Chairman of the Executive Committee of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea (IFAS) and Mr. Yerkin Tukumov, Director of the Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies. He also met with the UN counterparts and the diplomatic community.

The sides discussed priorities of Kazakhstan, including ones under its current Chairmanship in the IFAS, as well as activities to be implemented by UNRCCA and the upcoming events taking place in the region in 2025. Discussions particularly focused on regional efforts in the field of preventing violent extremism and countering terrorism, transboundary water management and the role of women in promoting peace and security in Central Asia and beyond.

The Kazakh side reaffirmed the importance and relevance of preventive diplomacy in the Central Asian region and expressed support to UNRCCA initiatives in advancing regional interaction. /// UNRCCA, 30 April 2025