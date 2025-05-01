“Orel-Belgorod-Ashgabat”: Turkmenistan and Russia Prepare Joint Event for Victory Day

On 28 April 2025, a meeting took place at the Embassy of Turkmenistan in the Russian Federation between Turkmenistan’s Ambassador Esen Aydogdyev and Olga Pilipenko, a deputy of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation. The main topic of discussion was the organization of a ceremonial event titled “Orel-Belgorod-Ashgabat: Our Common Frontier,” dedicated to the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War of 1941–1945 (WWII).

The “Orel-Belgorod-Ashgabat: Our Common Frontier” event aims to honor the memory of the heroism of Soviet soldiers who fought in WWII. The initiative includes laying flowers at memorials symbolizing the soldiers’ valor in three cities: Ashgabat, Orel, and Belgorod. This event will serve as an important step in preserving historical memory and fostering respect for the past among the younger generation.

From the Russian side, student youth representatives will participate in the event. Special attention was given to the symbolic significance of involving young people, including citizens of Turkmenistan studying in Russia. The meeting participants emphasized that joint efforts to preserve the memory of the peoples’ heroic deeds strengthen friendship between the two countries and instill a sense of pride in shared historical heritage among youth.

During the meeting, Pilipenko noted that the event would be a landmark occasion, reflecting the unity of fraternal peoples who fought side by side in the most brutal war of the 20th century. Such initiatives not only help preserve historical memory but also foster interethnic dialogue.

Ambassador Aydogdyev stressed that efforts to preserve the memory of the soldiers who saved the world from fascism are of paramount importance. He noted that information about such initiatives is carefully reviewed, and the Embassy of Turkmenistan is ready to support these projects, including determining forms of its participation.

Olga Pilipenko highly praised the contributions of Turkmen students studying in Russian universities. She highlighted that Turkmen citizens enrolled at Belgorod State Technological University and Orel State University demonstrate diligence and active involvement in public life. The Russian side provides favorable conditions for their living, studying, and leisure, which strengthens educational and cultural ties between the two countries. ///nCa, 1 May 2025