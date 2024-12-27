In Kazakhstan, robot dogs will ensure safety in mines

A unique robotic complex, a robot dog, designed to improve industrial safety in mines, was presented at the Astana Hub Technopark, Kazinform news agency reports.

Developed by the Department of Development and Innovation at the Almaty branch of the autonomous cluster fund “Park of Innovative Technologies,” this cutting-edge robot is specifically engineered to navigate mines and detect potential gas leaks.

As highlighted by Darina Mamyrova, head of the Department, a significant number of workplace fatalities occur annually within Kazakhstan’s mining industry, primarily due to gas leaks and subsequent explosions.

Prompt responses to gas leaks are crucial. “By deploying this robotic system, we can effectively eliminate the human element from hazardous situations, mitigating risks and ensuring the safety of our workforce”, Mamyrova said.

Technical specifications and features

The robot is equipped with a 360-degree camera, a thermal imager and a Kazakh gas analyzer.

It works both offline and in manual mode.

During the robot’s crawl, its gas analyzer collects data on the air condition, and in case of deviations, such as high carbon dioxide levels or low oxygen levels, it automatically sends an alarm signal to the situation center on the ground. The dispatcher can quickly respond to this situation, evacuate workers, and take other necessary measures.

The robot is also equipped with voice control in Kazakh, enabling the operator to remotely control it.

Affordability and testing

The basic version of the robot is a $10,000 worth model from the Chinese manufacturer Unitree, which makes it affordable for many Kazakhstani enterprises, even small and private ones.

The robot has already been tested at the Nurkazgan mine of Kazakhmys in the Karaganda region.

Work is currently underway to upgrade the robot with additional sensors and equipment.///nCa, 27 December 2024