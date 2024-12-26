The President of Turkmenistan took part in the informal CIS summit in Russia

On Wednesday, 25 December 2024, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov took part in the informal summit of the CIS heads of state, which was held in the Leningrad Region, Russia.

The summit was also attended by President of Russia Vladimir Putin, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

The summit discussed priority areas of activity and prospects for further development of mutually beneficial cooperation within the framework of the Commonwealth of Independent States.

During the Summit, the results of the Commonwealth’s activities for the current year were analyzed, priority areas of cooperation and tasks for the coming period were outlined. At the same time, the positive indicators of the economic partnership were noted. The sides exchanged views on the topical issues on the regional and global agenda.

It was noted that all these years the countries of the Commonwealth have been steadily following the course of equal and mutually beneficial cooperation based on unwavering goodwill, mutual respect and trust.

The priority area of partnership in the Commonwealth is the trade and economic sphere. Turkmenistan pays great attention to deepening and diversifying productive ties in this area. This is confirmed by the Declaration on Strategic Economic Cooperation of the CIS member States, adopted following the Summit of the Commonwealth of Independent States held in Ashgabat in October 2019.

This concept document was developed on the initiative of the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov. The key principles of this Declaration form the basis of the CIS Economic Development Strategy for the period up to 2030.

The key tasks of the present time also include increasing mutual trade, developing long-term cooperation in the industrial sector, digital transformation, and stimulating investment and business activity.

The humanitarian sphere has been and remains an important area of cooperation in the CIS format.

Speaking at the summit, Putin invited the CIS heads of state to take part in the upcoming celebrations in Moscow next year on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War.

An informal dinner was given in honor of the summit participants on behalf of the President of the Russian Federation.

The same day President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov returned to Ashgabat.

The President of Turkmenistan and the Governor of St. Petersburg discussed issues of cooperation

On December 25, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and Governor of St. Petersburg Alexander Beglov discussed issues of economic and cultural cooperation between St. Petersburg and Turkmenistan during a brief conversation.

The meeting took place at Pulkovo Airport as part of the visit of the President of Turkmenistan to St. Petersburg to participate in an informal meeting of the leaders of the CIS member states.

“St. Petersburg cooperates with Turkmenistan in various fields, and our relations are developing dynamically”, said Beglov.

Cooperation between St. Petersburg and Turkmenistan in the economic sphere continues to deepen. St. Petersburg companies are involved in the construction of road and engineering infrastructure facilities in Turkmenistan. The implemented projects include a complex of drainage facilities in the south of Ashgabat, built by Vozrozhdenie. Over the years, the company has built 25 large facilities in Turkmenistan, including highways, bridges, and interchanges.

The ‘Power Machines’ company successfully cooperates with Turkmenenergo Corporation.

Cooperation in the field of culture and education is also being strengthened.

Last academic year, almost two thousand students from Turkmenistan studied at St. Petersburg universities. ///nCa, 26 December 2024