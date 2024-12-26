A book of condolences opened at the Azerbaijani Embassy in Turkmenistan

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an order declaring 26 December 2024 a day of mourning in Azerbaijan in connection with the accident of the Azerbaijan Airlines passenger plane that crashed in Aktau on 25 December.

A book of condolences has been opened at the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Turkmenistan in connection with the announcement of a mourning day on the occasion of the crash of a passenger airliner.///nCa, 26 December 2024 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Turkmenistan)