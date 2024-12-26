News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » A book of condolences opened at the Azerbaijani Embassy in Turkmenistan

A book of condolences opened at the Azerbaijani Embassy in Turkmenistan

By

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an order declaring 26 December 2024 a day of mourning in Azerbaijan in connection with the accident of the Azerbaijan Airlines passenger plane that crashed in Aktau on 25 December.

A book of condolences has been opened at the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Turkmenistan in connection with the announcement of a mourning day on the occasion of the crash of a passenger airliner.///nCa, 26 December 2024 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Turkmenistan)

Related posts:

  1. Turkmenistan expressed condolences to Azerbaijan
  2. Statement of the Russian Embassy in Turkmenistan on the terrorist act in Crocus City Hall – embassy opens book of condolences
  3. Embassy of Japan in Turkmenistan to open condolences book
  4. Arkadag Berdimuhamedov, Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan and foreign ambassadors expressed condolences to the Iranian Embassy
  5. Azerbaijani Embassy in Turkmenistan declares polling stations ready for voting
  6. Commemoration Held at Azerbaijani Embassy in Turkmenistan for National Leader Heydar Aliyev’s 101st Birthday
  7. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan expressed condolences to Russia
  8. Turkmen Embassy in Korea Honors Book of the President “Youth is the Support of the Motherland” and Year of Magtymguly Fragi
  9. Turkmenistan expressed condolences to Russia in connection with the events in Dagestan
  10. Book by the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov “Youth is the support of the Motherland” presented in Bucharest
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan