Iran’s exports of goods through the Serakhs railway station on the border with Turkmenistan increased by 6%

In the first 9 months of the current Iranian calendar year (started on 21 March 2024), exports of goods from Iran through the Serakhs railway station on the border with Turkmenistan increased by 6% compared to the same period last year, IRNA news agency reported, citing Mustafa Nasiri, Director General of the Khorasan Provincial Railway.

The total volume of international cargo transportation, including exports, imports and transit, through the Sarakhs station amounted to 2.2 million tons, with exports exceeding 840,000 tons. Cement and rolled metal constitute the primary export commodities from Iran.

Of the total exports, 810,000 tons of cargo originated from Khorasan Razavi province.

A significant portion of these exports were transported to Turkmenistan utilizing Iranian railway wagons.

Imports across the Serakhs railway border also increased by 37%, reaching 61 thousand tons. The main imports were cotton and agricultural products.

Last year, 1 million 35 thousand tons of cargo were exported across the Serakhs railway border.

The Serakhs customs and border crossing is located in the northeastern region of Iran in Khorasan Razavi province, 185 kilometers northeast of Mashhad. It is an important source of foreign trade and transit of Iranian products, especially with Central Asian countries.///nCa, 25 December 2024