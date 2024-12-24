STEAM education and inclusivity: Topical topics of the meeting of the Minister of Education of Turkmenistan with the Head of the UNICEF Representative Office

On 23 December 2024, the Minister of Education of Turkmenistan J. Gurbangeldiyev had a meeting with the Head of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) Representative Office in Turkmenistan, Ms. Jalpa Ratna.

According to education ministry, during the meeting, topical issues of cooperation and prospects for further joint work in the field of education and protection of children’s rights were discussed.

The minister noted the key achievements of Turkmenistan’s cooperation with the United Nations Children’s Fund, including the implementation of the “Work Plan for 2024” within the framework of the UNICEF Country Program for 2021-2025, which is aimed at providing inclusive and high-quality education for every child.

It was emphasized that the strategic documents, such as the “National Action Plan for the Realization of Children’s Rights in Turkmenistan for 2023-2028” and the “National Strategy for Early Childhood Development for 2020-2025”, ensure the sustainable development of the country’s educational system.

Special attention was paid to the development of STEAM education, including the opening of a robotics club in Arkadag and the introduction of modern digital educational technologies. Efforts to create interactive educational materials, implement an information system for education management, and improve teacher training were also discussed.

The minister noted the importance of UNICEF’s work in the field of early development and inclusion, highlighting the results of the establishment of early development centers based on kindergartens in Ashgabat and Lebap province, as well as the opening of early intervention rooms. These efforts are aimed at strengthening the role of parents in the educational process and ensuring equal access to education for children with special needs.

Ms. Jalpa Ratna stressed that Turkmenistan has demonstrated significant success in promoting children’s rights and improving the educational system. She expressed her willingness to continue supporting initiatives aimed at developing high-quality and affordable education for all.

At the end of the meeting, the parties confirmed their commitment to further strengthen partnership and implement joint projects aimed at the well-being of children and youth of Turkmenistan.///nCa, 24 December 2024