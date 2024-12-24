Ashgabat Shimmers: the main New Year tree invites you to a fairy tale

Ashgabat plunges into the soft embrace of evening. A huge New Year tree sparkles with all the colors of the rainbow on the square in front of the Cultural and Entertainment center “Alem”. This towering marvel, adorned with cascading lights and shimmering ornaments, reaches towards the starry sky, inviting all to step into a fairytale.

An eight-pointed pointer star stands out against the background of the dark sky in 2025. Illuminated by numerous lights, Turkmenistan’s main state Christmas tree beckons passersby like a lighthouse, promising adventures and wonders.

The square has turned into a huge festive box! Bright garlands, sparkling toys, installations from famous Turkmen folk tales – all this creates an atmosphere of magic. ///nCa, 24 December 2024