Kazakhstan’s Ambassador visits western region of Turkmenistan

On 17-18 December 2024, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Turkmenistan, Nurlan Nogayev, paid a working visit to the Balkan province, the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Turkmenistan reported on its social networks.

During the visit, the Ambassador held meetings with governor of the Balkan province Khojamyrad Ashyrmyradov and mayor of Turkmenbashi Amangeldy Isaev.

The main topics of discussion were energy, transport infrastructure, the oil and gas industry, and trade and economic cooperation. Special attention is paid to projects in the field of energy transit and the development of transport corridors that contribute to increasing trade turnover between the two countries.

The sides also expressed their willingness to deepen cultural and humanitarian cooperation. Plans to hold joint cultural events, exhibitions and festivals were considered.

The visit included tours of significant industrial facilities, such as the International Seaport of Turkmenbashi and the Turkmenbashi Complex of Oil Refineries. The delegation also visited the Garabogaz Carbamide Plant to discuss raw material supplies and potential technological exchanges.

The embassy notes that the negotiations have become another evidence of the strengthening of the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan. These steps create the basis for active cooperation in the economic, cultural and social spheres, contributing to the development of the region and strengthening good-neighborly relations.///nCa, 23 December 2024