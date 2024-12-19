The Chinese Embassy in Turkmenistan Donates Valuable Resources to Turkmen Universities

The Embassy of China in Turkmenistan handed over a substantial collection of textbooks, manuals, and literary works to leading Turkmen universities.

The recipients of the gift include the Magtymguly Turkmen State University, the Dovletmammad Azadi Turkmen National Institute of World Languages, and the Institute of International Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

The official handover ceremony was attended by Ms. Zhong Hua, Counselor of the Chinese Embassy, along with university administrators, faculty members, and students.

This collection of resources will enrich the educational experience of Turkmen students, enabling them to delve deeper into the world of Chinese culture, history, and literature. The collection also includes such books as “Xi Jinping on Public Administration” and “Famous Chinese Poems”. ///nCa, 19 December 2024