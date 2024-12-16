UNICEF and Ministry of Education Launch Gender-Responsive Pedagogy Manuals to Support Inclusivity and Equality 

On 13 December, UNICEF, in partnership with the Ministry of Education of Turkmenistan, launched the new educational materials on gender-oriented pedagogy. Designed for parents, educators, and students, these materials aim to support gender-sensitive approaches in schools, kindergartens, and families while enhancing the skills of specialists in education, healthcare, and social protection sectors to foster inclusive and equitable learning environments.

During the event, participants reviewed the new materials and planned future capacity-building activities for professionals working with children and families. These efforts will strengthen their ability to apply gender-sensitive approaches across various sectors, including education, healthcare, and social protection.

The event brought together representatives from the Ministry of Education, Ashgabat’s education departments, national educational institutions, and pilot schools and kindergartens engaged in inclusive education initiatives. Participants also included representatives from the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry and the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection to ensure a multi-sectoral approach.

A focus of the initiative is to provide professionals with tools and strategies for addressing gender-related issues in their work, fostering an inclusive environment that meets the diverse needs of children and their families.

“This initiative underscores our commitment to promoting gender equality and empowering children and families, because school and family are the main pillars for educating a generation that fully embraces gender equality and inclusiveness. By integrating gender-sensitive pedagogy into our systems, we take a vital step towards creating inclusive and supportive environments for every child,” said Alexandru Nartea, UNICEF Deputy Representative in Turkmenistan. ///nCa, 16 December 2024 (in cooperation with UNICEF Turkmenistan)