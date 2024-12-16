The Foreign Ministers of Turkmenistan and Afghanistan visited the TAPI construction site

News Central Asia (nCa)

On 15 December 2024, a delegation of Turkmenistan headed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov made a working visit to Afghanistan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan reports.

The delegation of Turkmenistan was accompanied by representatives of Afghanistan, headed by Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Amir Khan Muttaqi.

The purpose of the visit is to familiarize with the practical implementation of major energy, transport and infrastructure international projects implemented with the participation of Turkmenistan and Afghanistan.

During the working visit, the delegation of Turkmenistan got acquainted with the progress of construction of the Serkhetabat–Herat section of the Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan–India (TAPI) transnational gas pipeline project.

The delegation also had the opportunity to observe the pace of work on several key projects, including a fiber-optic communication line, a warehouse complex in the dry port of the Torghundi railway station and the Torghundi–Sanabar section of the first stage of the Torghundi–Herat railway.

These projects were inaugurated on the Afghan territory on 11 September this year with the participation of the National Leader of the Turkmen people Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.///nCa, 16 December 2024

 

