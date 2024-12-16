EU Delegation to Turkmenistan hosted annual Christmas Book Fair

On 15 December, the European Union Delegation in Turkmenistan hosted an annual open-air Christmas Book Fair. The event, held in the Delegation’s front yard, brought together the local community to enjoy books, charity, and holiday cheer.

The fair attracted a large crowd who browsed a wide selection of books from popular Ashgabat bookstores. Particularly popular was the Book Swap Point, where guests could exchange their books in an eco-friendly manner. Families participated in Children’s Book Club quiz, testing their knowledge of beloved stories and characters. Beyond the literary activities, the Charity Point allowed attendees to support meaningful causes.

Additionally, the event featured traditional European treats and festive music, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere.

The Christmas Book Fair was a fantastic way to bring people together and celebrate the holiday season. It also served as a platform for cultural exchange, showcasing the rich heritage of the European Union. ///nCa, 16 December 2024 (in cooperation with the EU Delegation to Turkmenistan)