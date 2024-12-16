BOMCA 10 ensures stable customs operations in Turkmenistan

News Central Asia (nCa)

On 11 December, the EU-funded Border Management Programme in Central Asia (BOMCA 10) provided essential equipment valued at EUR 9,736.45 to the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan in Ashgabat.

The supplied UPS systems for servers and X-ray scanners will ensure uninterrupted operation of the customs posts as well as stable connection with the headquarters. Moreover, this equipment will support reliable operation of ASYCUDA World and the ‘Single Window’ systems, enabling customs officials to manage processes efficiently and maintain effective communication between the units.

This support was provided within the framework of the Programme’s Component 3 in order to minimise disruptions caused by power outages, which can lead to delays at the borders. By improving the infrastructure stability, the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan is enhancing efficiency of its operations, boosting security and supporting smoother trade. ///BOMCA, 13 December 2024

 

