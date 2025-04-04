Turkmen Cinema Conquers Bucharest: A Celebration of Culture and Trust

On April 2, 2025, the opening of the Days of Turkmen Films took place in Bucharest, organized by the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Romania in the Cinema hall of the National Museum of the Romanian Peasant. The event became a part of the celebration of the International Year of Peace and Trust and the 30th anniversary of Permanent Neutrality of Turkmenistan.

The event was attended by representatives of ministries of Romania, heads and representatives of diplomatic missions accredited in Romania, representatives of the scientific and creative intelligent, as well as citizens and students of Turkmenistan in Romania.

The cinematic showcase commenced with screenings of compelling films produced by the Oguzkhan Turkmenfilm Association of the State Committee for Television, Radio Broadcasting and Cinematography of Turkmenistan: Sahysalikh Bayramov’s poignant “Daragt” (“The Tree”) and Maksat Gilydzhov’s evocative “The Composer.”

Ambassador Annamammet Annaev of Turkmenistan to Romania and Virgil-Stefan Nitulescu, Director General of the National Museum of Romanian Peasantry, delivered welcome addresses.

Ambassador Annaev expressed gratitude to the Romanian hosts for their invaluable support in organizing the inaugural presentation of Turkmen films in Romania. He emphasized the pivotal role cinema plays in contemporary society, highlighting the screenings as a significant stride towards fostering closer cultural ties between Turkmenistan and Romania.

In turn, Director General Nitulescu conveyed his appreciation to the Government of Turkmenistan for providing a unique opportunity to deepen understanding of Turkmen culture and cinematography. He further affirmed his commitment to strengthening intercultural dialogue.

The second day, April 3, continued the cinematic journey with screenings of “Red Kurte” by Sahysalykh Bayramov and “Red Apple” by Hekim Alovov. These films, inspired by lyrical legends referenced in the works of the National Leader of the Turkmen people Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, eloquently portrayed Turkmen national traditions and values, glorifying the honesty and hard work of the Turkmen people. ///nCa, 4 April 2025 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Romania)