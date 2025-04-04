The President of Turkmenistan met with his Uzbek counterpart in Samarkand

On 3 April 2025, within the framework of his working visit to Uzbekistan, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov held a bilateral meeting with President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov thanked his Uzbekistan for the invitation to participate in the Central Asia-EU summit, noting the warm welcome and hospitality of the Uzbek side. He stressed that Uzbekistan is a reliable partner of Turkmenistan, with which strong and multifaceted ties are being built.

During the conversation, the President of Turkmenistan conveyed warm greetings and best wishes from the National Leader of the Turkmen people Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

In turn, the President of Uzbekistan emphasized the progressive development of the interstate dialogue and highly appreciated the constructive cooperation between the two countries.

During the talks, the heads of state discussed key aspects of bilateral cooperation, paying special attention to cooperation in such areas as agriculture, energy, oil and gas sector, chemical industry and transport infrastructure.

Special emphasis was placed on the development of transport and energy corridors, strengthening interregional ties, as well as joint work to ensure sustainable development and stability in Central Asia.

In addition, the active development of business contacts between entrepreneurs of the two countries was noted, which contributes to the further strengthening of economic ties.

At the end of the meeting, Berdimuhamedov and Mirziyoyev expressed confidence in further strengthening the traditionally friendly Turkmen-Uzbek relations. ///nCa, 4 April 2025