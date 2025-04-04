UNICEF and Ministry of Education Begin Implementation of the “Green School” Programme in Turkmenistan

Ashgabat, 04 April , 2025 – Last week,UNICEF and Ministry of Education signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on implementation of a joint “Green School” programme in Turkmenistan. This initiative aims at transforming participating schools into sustainable, energy-efficient learning environments. This innovative programme, the first of its kind in Central Asia, will enable students and educators to adress climate challenges while fostering creativity, eco-activism and resilience.

The ”Green School” programme transforms education by incorportating sustainability into every aspect of school life, from interactive education process to energy efficient facilities. It aims to create inspiring learning spaces where children can explore creative solutions to environmental problems, study energy efficiency, environmental sustainability, and develop a greater sense of responsibility towards nature. The initiative will be a multidisciplinary, holistic, student-centered component of the education system expanding from pre-schools to higher education institutions, ensuring that climate action becomes a lifetime learning experience.

The “Green School” model is designed to be economical, environmentally beneficial, and adaptable to specific context. It will reduce schools’ carbon footprints and create healthier spaces for learning. Teachers will receive training to integrate climate education in curricula and classroom teaching, while students will lead projects on waste reduction, renewable energy, and ecosystem conservation. Successful impelementation will lead to cerification of “green schools”.“This initiative reflects Turkmenistan’s commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals and its proactive approach to building climate-resilient communities. It also underscores UNICEF and the Ministry of Education’s shared vision of education as a driving force for sustainable development. Together, we are ensuring that children and youth in Turkmenistan are not only prepared for the future but actively shaping it.” – said Jalpa Ratna, UNICEF Representative in Turkmenistan. ///nCa, 4 April 2025 (in cooperation with UNICEF Turkmenistan)