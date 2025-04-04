Ursula von der Leyen confirmed the EU’s interest in strengthening partnership with Turkmenistan

On 3 April, in Samarkand, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov held a meeting with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

During the conversation, President of the European Commission confirmed the EU’s interest in strengthening multilateral partnership with Central Asian countries, including Turkmenistan.

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov stressed that Turkmenistan attaches great importance to expanding ties with the European Union, especially in the field of “green” energy. In accordance with the EU’s sustainable development policy, Turkmenistan is actively implementing new technologies and taking measures to ensure stable energy supplies.

Within the framework of cooperation in Turkmenistan, projects in such areas as lawmaking, science and education, agriculture, environmental protection and combating climate change are also being successfully implemented.

The Head of State also recalled that 2025 was declared by the UN as the “International Year of Peace and Trust” on the initiative of Turkmenistan. In honor of this event, an International Forum of Peace and Trust will be held in Ashgabat in December 2025, dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the country’s permanent neutrality. The President invited Ursula von der Leyen to participate in this major forum.

At the end of the meeting, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov expressed gratitude to the President of the European Commission for her personal contribution to the development of relations between Turkmenistan and the EU. ///nCa, 4 April 2025