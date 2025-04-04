Investments, Transport, Energy: Turkmenistan and EBRD Discuss Strategic Partnership

On 3 April 2025, a meeting took place in Samarkand between the President of Turkmenistan, Serdar Berdimuhamedov, and the President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), Odile Renaud-Basso.

During their discussions, President Berdimuhamedov emphasized Turkmenistan’s dedication to fostering international partnerships, particularly with leading financial organizations. He highlighted the country’s established and productive long-term relationship with the EBRD.

The Head of the EBRD, in turn, highly appreciated the level of economic development of Turkmenistan and confirmed the bank’s interest in further expanding mutually beneficial contacts.

A key focus of the meeting was international transport logistics, with particular emphasis on major corridor development projects. President Berdimuhamedov stressed the strategic significance of the North-South and East-West transport corridors, which promise to enhance regional connectivity and trade flows across Central Asia.

The Turkmen President expressed readiness to consider specific proposals from the EBRD to participate in these initiatives.

Energy emerged as another vital area for potential collaboration. While stressing Turkmenistan’s significant traditional energy resources, President Berdimuhamedov highlighted the country’s increasing focus on “green” energy development and environmentally friendly technologies. The discussion explored possibilities for EBRD’s involvement in Turkmenistan’s green energy projects.

Turkmenistan attaches great importance to the development of the agricultural sector, in particular, the rational use of water resources. In this regard, it was emphasized that Turkmenistan supports the cooperation of relevant departments with the EBRD on the construction of irrigation facilities and the introduction of high-tech special equipment.

In addition, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov stressed the importance of developing small and medium-sized businesses and expressed support for new forms of cooperation between national banks, the private sector and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development. He noted the expediency of activating financial, credit and consulting services, which will help strengthen the business environment in the country.

At the end of the meeting, the parties confirmed their mutual willingness to deepen the partnership. ///nCa, 4 April 2025