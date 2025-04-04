Mass Race, Martial Arts and Yoga Master Class: How Sports United Young People for a Healthy Future

Ashgabat, 4 April 2025 – Ahead of World Health Day, celebrated annually on April 7, a large-scale event took place at the Olympic Village of Ashgabat. The event was organized by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in Turkmenistan in collaboration with the State Committee for Physical Culture and Sports of Turkmenistan and the Yenme Public Organization. It brought together over 200 participants, including schoolchildren, university students, and volunteers, to promote a healthy lifestyle, gender equality, and the importance of sports and physical activity among youth.

The event began with a mass run, participated by young men and women, schoolchildren, and students. The run symbolized unity and the pursuit of a healthy lifestyle, emphasizing the importance of physical activity for everyone, regardless of age or gender.

Afterward, the participants split into groups for four parallel sessions:

Two groups took part in interactive sessions on gender equality, discussing gender stereotypes, opportunities for girls and boys in sports, the importance of physical activity for women and girls, and the role of young men in advancing gender equality.

The third group, consisting of young women, participated in a kickboxing and taekwondo masterclass—sports often perceived as “male-dominated.”

The fourth group, made up of young men, attended a yoga masterclass led by an instructor from the Yoga Center in partnership with the Embassy of India in Ashgabat.

The event concluded with a graceful performance by young gymnasts and a music-dance group from the Turkmen State Institute of Physical Culture and Sports, followed by an awards ceremony. Representatives from the State Committee for Physical Culture and Sports and UNFPA presented awards to the winners of the mass run.

This event marked an important step toward building an inclusive and healthy society where every young person, regardless of gender, has equal opportunities to participate in sports and community life. It also highlighted the significance of gender equality and the role of youth in achieving sustainable development.

The event at the Olympic Village of Ashgabat was not only a celebration of sports and health but also a platform for discussing pressing issues related to gender equality and inclusivity. It inspired participants to actively contribute to creating a healthy and equitable future where every young person can unlock their potential and make a meaningful impact on society. ///nCa, 4 April 2025 (in cooperation with UNFPA Turkmenistan)

Here are some photos from the event: