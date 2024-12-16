11 Turkmen universities featured in UI GreenMetric 2024 Global Ranking

News Central Asia (nCa)

In 2024, 11 Turkmen higher education institutions were included in the prestigious international rating UI GreenMetric, which evaluates the contribution of universities to sustainable development. This rating was created by the University of Indonesia in 2010 and is one of the leading platforms for evaluating universities’ efforts in the field of environmental sustainability, according to the Ministry of Education of Turkmenistan.

The UI GreenMetric World University Ranking assesses universities across six key categories: setting and infrastructure, energy and climate change, waste management, water management, transportation, and education and research.

Each indicator is evaluated on a points system, culminating in an overall score.

Leading the way for Turkmen universities were the Oguzkhan University of Engineering and Technology and the S.A. Niyazov Turkmen Agricultural University, both securing positions within the top 500 globally. These institutions demonstrated particular strength in areas such as infrastructure and educational initiatives.

In addition, the following institutes rank within the top 1000:
• Aba Annaev International Academy of Horse Breeding;
• Turkmen Agricultural Institute;
• Yagshigeldi Kakaev International University of Oil and Gas;
• Institute of Telecommunications and Informatics of Turkmenistan;
• Engineering, Technical, Transport and Communication Institute of Turkmenistan;
• Turkmen State Institute of Architecture and Civil Engineering;
• State Energy Institute of Turkmenistan;
• Turkmen State Institute of Finance;
• Turkmen State Pedagogical Institute named after Seyitnazar Seydi.

The UI GreenMetric World University Rankings is updated annually and published by the University of Indonesia.

Turkmenistan continues to develop the educational system, emphasizing the importance of integrating environmental standards and scientific innovations. Participation in such ratings motivates universities to further improve and share their experience with the international community. ///nCa, 16 December 2024

 

