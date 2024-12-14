News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » UNRCCA, UNOCT, and the Government of Uzbekistan organize High-Level Briefing on the Regional Expert Council on Returnees

UNRCCA, UNOCT, and the Government of Uzbekistan organize High-Level Briefing on the Regional Expert Council on Returnees

By

On December 10, 2024, UNRCCA, the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism (UNOCT), the Government of Uzbekistan held a High-Level Briefing on the Central Asia Regional Expert Council on the Rehabilitation and Reintegration of Returnees at the United Nations Headquarters, New York. 

The event provided an opportunity to present ongoing efforts and achievements of the Regional Expert Council to the UN Member States and offered a platform to discuss challenges and opportunities for partnership in the rehabilitation and reintegration of returnees. Among participants were also civil society organizations and experts. 

In his keynote address Kaha Imnadze, Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Central Asia, Head of UNRCCA, stated that the Central Asian states have pioneered in returning their citizens from conflict zones and their experience could serve as an example for emulation by other UN Member States.

The idea of the Regional Expert Council was announced by the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, H.E. Shavkat Mirziyoyev in March 2022 in Tashkent at the High-Level International Conference on “Regional cooperation among Central Asian countries within the framework of the Joint Plan of Action for the Implementation of the United Nations Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy” and received support from the Central Asian states and the international partners. ///UNRCCA, 13 December 2024

 

 

Related posts:

  1. UNRCCA, UNOCT, OSCE and Government of Uzbekistan organize the Second Meeting of the Working Groups of the Regional Expert Council on Rehabilitation and Reintegration of Returnees
  2. UNRCCA, UNOCT, OSCE and Government of Uzbekistan organizes the first meeting of the Working Groups of the Regional Expert Council on Rehabilitation and Reintegration of Returnees
  3. UNRCCA co-organizes inaugural meeting of Regional Expert Council on Rehabilitation and Reintegration of Returnees
  4. First meeting of the Regional Expert Council in Central Asia on the rehabilitation and reintegration of returnees held in Tashkent
  5. OSCE and UNOCT organize a regional workshop in Turkmenistan focused on prevention of bioterrorism attacks
  6. Head of UNRCCA participates in the High-Level Border Security Conference in Kuwait
  7. Central Asian countries were engaged in a comprehensive briefing presented by the UNRCCA after the UN Security Council meeting
  8. UNRCCA co-organizes Third Regional Conference on the Counter-Terrorism Early Warning Network for Central Asia
  9. Turkmenistan voiced its priorities during High-Level Briefing to Member States on UN Office of Counter-Terrorism’s projects in Central Asia
  10. UNRCCA co-organizes Regional Conference on the Counter-Terrorism Early Warning Network for Central Asia
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan