UNRCCA, UNOCT, and the Government of Uzbekistan organize High-Level Briefing on the Regional Expert Council on Returnees

On December 10, 2024, UNRCCA, the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism (UNOCT), the Government of Uzbekistan held a High-Level Briefing on the Central Asia Regional Expert Council on the Rehabilitation and Reintegration of Returnees at the United Nations Headquarters, New York.

The event provided an opportunity to present ongoing efforts and achievements of the Regional Expert Council to the UN Member States and offered a platform to discuss challenges and opportunities for partnership in the rehabilitation and reintegration of returnees. Among participants were also civil society organizations and experts.

In his keynote address Kaha Imnadze, Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Central Asia, Head of UNRCCA, stated that the Central Asian states have pioneered in returning their citizens from conflict zones and their experience could serve as an example for emulation by other UN Member States.

The idea of the Regional Expert Council was announced by the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, H.E. Shavkat Mirziyoyev in March 2022 in Tashkent at the High-Level International Conference on “Regional cooperation among Central Asian countries within the framework of the Joint Plan of Action for the Implementation of the United Nations Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy” and received support from the Central Asian states and the international partners. ///UNRCCA, 13 December 2024