The President of Turkmenistan received credentials from the new Ambassador of Uzbekistan

On Friday, 13 December 2024, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov received credentials from the new Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Uzbekistan Ravshanbek Alimov.

During the meeting, the sides stressed the high level of bilateral cooperation and common interests.

Ambassador Alimov conveyed greetings from the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev to the head of Turkmenistan, as well as to the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

The Ambassador highlighted the great honor of representing his country in Turkmenistan, a nation with which Uzbekistan enjoys longstanding ties of friendship, brotherhood, and shared cultural and historical heritage.

President Berdimuhamedov congratulated the Ambassador on his appointment and expressed confidence in further strengthening interstate cooperation. “We highly appreciate the time-tested relations with the nearest neighboring country, the deepening of which is one of the priorities of the foreign policy course of neutral Turkmenistan”, the head of state noted.

During the meeting, it was noted that in recent years, Turkmen-Uzbek cooperation has been developing in a wide range of areas. Trade and economic ties have a special place on the agenda of multifaceted cooperation. The bilateral trade turnover demonstrates positive dynamics, cooperation in the fuel and energy, transport and logistics and agriculture are actively expanding.

Humanitarian cooperation is an integral part of bilateral relations. It is based on the common cultural and spiritual values of the two peoples.

At the end of the meeting, Ambassador Alimov assured President Berdimuhamedov of his readiness to contribute in every possible way to strengthening Turkmen-Uzbek relations.///nCa, 14 December 2024