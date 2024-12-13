IOM strengthens national partners’ capacity in Turkmenistan in emergency response and site management

Ashgabat, 13 December 2024. Over 40 representatives of 16 government agencies have improved knowledge and capacity on Essentials of Emergency Response and Site Management in a series of training conducted by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in coordination with the Department of Civil Defense and Rescue Operations of the Ministry of Defense of Turkmenistan in the cities of Ashgabat and Turkmenabat from 27 November to 4 December. The training was facilitated by IOM international experts with hands-on experience in coordinating and organizing sites for displaced people in emergencies and post-crisis support in different regions of the world.

Trainings were held in the premises of the Ashgabat and Turkmenabat City Departments of Civil Defense and Rescue Operations equipped with relevant visuals and rooms to accommodate the combination of theoretical modules with practical exercises tailored to the learning needs of participants.

In the course of two 3-day trainings in Ashgabat and Turkmenabat, national partners from relevant government agencies were updated on the principles of emergency response and site management, emphasizing preparedness for large-scale crises such as earthquakes. With guidance and support of facilitators, participants explored essential theoretical modules, including humanitarian principles, site setup and management, community participation and protection in emergencies.

“Today, more than ever, it is important to understand, respond and reduce the risks of emergencies, which necessitate the evacuation of the population, their temporary accommodation, and ensuring their livelihoods,” Mr. Aklyyev Annaguly, Head of the Emergency Analysis and Planning Unit of the Civil Defense and Rescue Operations Department of the Ministry of Defense of Turkmenistan noted.

Practical simulation exercises complemented the theoretical modules, focusing on site coordination during mass displacement of people and applying technical standards in site planning and management. In the interactive environment, participants practiced establishing and managing sites for displaced persons, migrants and people requiring temporary accommodation after evacuations, playing the specific roles in site management, community participation structures and the process of site closure.

All participants were awarded with certificates confirming their successful completion of training. They were also provided with training reading materials and videos for further learning and distribution among staff of their respective agencies.

***

The training on Essentials of Emergency Response and Site Management was held as part of IOM’s regional project in Turkmenistan “Comprehensive Action Plan for Afghanistan and Neighboring Countries”. The project aims to provide comprehensive support to Afghan migrants living in Turkmenistan and local communities, especially women and girls, to ensure long-term sustainable development at the local level. The project successfully operates a Mobile Resource Center, which to date has provided medical services and legal consultations to over 4,000 beneficiaries from the Afghan and local communities living in the villages of Akhal and Lebap provinces. The project supported the provision of vocational training in sewing to 50 women from the Afghan and local communities at the Vocational School of the Ministry of Energy of Turkmenistan in Mary, 17 of whom have by now managed to establish their own businesses. The project also supported renovation and reequipment of a medical facility in Parahatchylyk village of Akhal velayat. The project is implemented with direct involvement of representatives of the Afghan and local communities in Akhal and Lebap provinces and close cooperation with local authorities and non-governmental organizations. ///nCa, 13 December 2024 (in cooperation with IOM Turkmenistan)