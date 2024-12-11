Turkmenistan and Qatar expand cooperation in the field of diplomatic education

On 10 December 2024, a meeting of representatives of Turkmenistan and Qatar was held in Ashgabat, dedicated to strengthening cooperation in the field of diplomatic training. The meeting was held at the Ministry of Education of Turkmenistan.

The Turkmen side was headed by the Minister of Education Jumamurad Gurbangeldiyev. The delegation also included Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Qatar Myratgeldi Seyitmammedov, Deputy Minister of Education Azat Atayev, Rector of the Institute of International Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Gulshat Yusupova and Head of the International Cooperation Department of the Education Ministry Gulnabat Gurdova.

The Qatari delegation was headed by the Director of the Diplomatic Institute of the State of Qatar, Abdulaziz Mohammed Al-Horr. Qatar’s Ambassador to Turkmenistan Hamad bin Rashid Al-Athba also attended the meeting.

The main topic of the meeting was the discussion of new initiatives aimed at expanding cooperation between the Qatar Diplomatic Institute and the Institute of International Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, as well as other specialized universities of Turkmenistan.

The Minister of Education of Turkmenistan highlighted the significant progress made in the field of educational cooperation over the past year, noting the positive impact of recent official visits by the leaders of the two countries. He also put forward a number of specific proposals for further development of cooperation.

Al-Horr expressed full support for the proposed initiatives. He also shared his impressions of the visit to the Institute of International Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, where he delivered a lecture for teachers and students. He highly appreciated the talents of the Turkmen students.

During his visit to the Institute of International Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, the Director of the Diplomatic Institute of the State of Qatar visited the Museum of the History of Turkmen Diplomacy, the Corner of India, the Training Center for Priority Areas of Diplomacy of Turkmenistan and the UNESCO Culture of Peace Club.

The parties expressed confidence that the partnership in the field of education will continue to develop in the spirit of mutual benefit and productivity.///nCa, 11 December 2024