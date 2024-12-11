The President of Turkmenistan met with the Executive Director of the Counter-Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate of the UN Security Council

On Tuesday, 10 December, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov received Ms. Natalia German, the Executive Director of the Counter-Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate (CTED) of the UN Security Council.

During the meeting, Natalia German thanked the head of Turkmenistan for awarding the Jubilee Medal on the occasion of the 300th anniversary of the birth of Magtymguly Fragi, and conveyed greetings to the National Leader of the Turkmen people Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

As noted, the concept and principles of neutrality, successfully promoted under the leadership of Arkadag Berdimuhamedov, have become the fundamental basis of Turkmenistan’s domestic and foreign policy, which plays an important role in ensuring stability, security and well-being in the Central Asian region.

In turn, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov conveyed greetings to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and expressed confidence that Natalia German’s visit would be an important contribution to strengthening cooperation between Turkmenistan and the UN.

The development of multifaceted cooperation with the United Nations is one of the important directions of the country’s foreign policy. Having the legal status of permanent neutrality, officially recognized by two General Assembly resolutions, Turkmenistan follows the principles of peace, security and sovereignty and occupies an important place in international politics.

“Striving to strengthen the international legal order, we actively cooperate with the United Nations and its specialized agencies, advocate the development of a multipolar system of global governance and the implementation of the goals and the UN Charter,” the President of Turkmenistan stressed.

Turkmenistan’s foreign policy is aimed at developing dialogue and cooperation in the interests of regional and international stability and development, the President said, noting that special importance is attached to the development of cooperation with the Executive Directorate of the Counter-Terrorism Committee of the UN Security Council.

As stated, being committed to the principles of stable peace and international security, Turkmenistan actively participates in efforts aimed at combating the threats of terrorism at the global level.

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov emphasized that Turkmenistan will continue to support initiatives in the field of combating terrorism aimed at increasing the level of cooperation, exchanging information, experience, strengthening legal and other relevant instruments for the sake of peace and stability.

Natalia German expressed gratitude for the establishment of effective cooperation between Turkmenistan and the United Nations, which has been successfully developing over the years and includes new directions. She expressed her willingness to contribute to the joint efforts to ensure lasting peace in the world.

At the end of the meeting, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov wished Natalia German good health, well-being and success in her work.///nCa, 11 December 2024