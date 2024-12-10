The newly appointed Ambassador of Brazil invited Turkmenistan to the COP-30 climate forum

News Central Asia (nCa)

On 10 December 2024, the newly appointed Brazilian Ambassador Marcel Fortuna Biato (with residence in Astana) presented his credentials to the speaker of Turkmen parliament Ms. D. Gulmanova.

The sides exchanged views on the current level of political and diplomatic relations between the two countries, on the importance of joint efforts in strengthening peace, trust between countries and peoples, as well as in expanding areas of mutually beneficial cooperation.

On the same day, Ambassador Biato presented copies of credentials to Deputy Foreign Minister Ahmed Gurbanov.

At the meeting, the parties discussed the possibilities of developing political and diplomatic cooperation. The effectiveness of cooperation within the framework of the United Nations was noted.

The diplomats considered ways to expand trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian ties.

Ambassador Marcel Fortuna Biato stressed the importance of the upcoming 30th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP30) next year, to be held in Brazil and invited the delegation of Turkmenistan to participate in the global forum. ///nCa, 10 December 2024

 

