Ashgabat Invites to the XXIV International Universal Exhibition and Conference “White City Ashgabat”

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan – Registration is now open for the XXIV Multi-Sector International Conference “White City of Ashgabat,” which will take place on May 24-25, 2025. The event is organized by the Hyakimlik of Ashgabat and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan. The United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) will actively participate in the conference.

The conference and exhibition, timed to coincide with the celebration of Ashgabat City Day on May 25th, will serve as an important platform to showcase achievements and discuss the development prospects of Turkmenistan’s capital as a modern, sustainable, and comfortable metropolis.

Leaders and specialists representing various sectors of the economy, including urban planning, architecture, transport, public utilities, information technology, and other industries, will have the opportunity to present their projects, exchange experiences, and discuss pressing issues in urban development. The event will provide a unique platform to explore investment opportunities available in the dynamically developing city of Ashgabat.

The active participation of UN-Habitat in the conference will facilitate the examination of Ashgabat’s experience within the context of global trends in sustainable urban development and the exchange of best international practices. The involvement of this reputable international organization underscores Turkmenistan’s commitment to adopting advanced approaches in urban infrastructure management and development.

The exhibition, which will run concurrently with the conference, will be a platform for innovative solutions, technologies, and projects aimed at improving the quality of urban life. Companies and organizations will be able to demonstrate their developments in construction, landscaping, “smart city” technologies, and other related fields.

XXIV International Universal Exhibition and Conference “White City Ashgabat” will provide a unique opportunity to establish new business contacts, attract investment, and explore the potential for cooperation in the implementation of large-scale development projects in Ashgabat.

For more detailed information and to register for participation, please visit the official event website.

Follow the news and updates on social media:

Instagram: tef_turkmenistan

Linkedin: Turkmen Energy Forum

/// nCa, 3 May 2025 (material provided by organizers of exhibition and conference White City Ashgabat)