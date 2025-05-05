Hıdrellez Festival of Intangible Cultural Heritage and Cultural Diplomacy

On May 3, 2025, in the village of Techirghiol, Constanța, the Embassy of Turkmenistan participated in the “Hıdrellez” festival, held under the patronage of the National Commission of Romania for UNESCO and with the support of the Ministry of Culture of Romania.

As part of the festive program was held a ceremonial opening of an exhibition-fair. The event organizers delivered welcome speeches. The festival featured 5 traditional games and sports that are included in the UNESCO List of Intangible Cultural Heritage. Guests were also treated to traditional food, national music and dance performances, as well as creative and craft master classes by representatives of participating countries.

The speakers emphasized the importance of Hıdrellez in the Turkic cultural tradition as a symbol of the rebirth of nature and social harmony, as well as the significance of the festival’s recognition as part of humanity’s intangible cultural heritage by UNESCO. Special attention was paid to educating youth and involving them in preserving cultural traditions.

Particular interest among guests was drawn by the national exhibitions inside yurts, dedicated to the cultural heritage of the participating countries. Inside the Turkmenistan Embassy’s yurt, visitors could see Turkmen carpets, national costumes, traditional handmade crafts and embroidery by Turkmen artisans, jewelry, musical instruments, and colorful photographs depicting Turkmenistan. Visitors could also familiarize themselves with scientific works by the President of Turkmenistan, Serdar Berdimuhamedov; the National Leader of the Turkmen people and Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov; and other publications about Turkmenistan.

The participation of the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Romania, including the successful operation of the cultural stand, made a significant contribution to promoting Turkmenistan’s cultural diplomacy goals. The event fostered productive interaction with local and international participants and strengthened bilateral cultural ties. /// nCa, 5 May 2025 (in cooperation with embassy of Turkmenistan in Romania)