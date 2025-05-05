Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan may jointly bid to host AFC Asian Cup 2031

Kyrgyzstan, Tajikista, and Uzbekistan are preparing to jointly bid to host the AFC Asian Cup 2031. This was announced by AFC president Shaikh Salman recently.

The nations that have submitted the individual bids include Australia, India, Indonesia, Korea, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates.

“The unprecedented level of interest we have witnessed reflects both the high ambitions of the AFC’s Member Associations and their increasing confidence in their own capacities and capabilities to host a tournament as significant as the AFC Asian Cup,” said the AFC president. /// nCa, 5 May 2025