UNRCCA PREVENTIVE DIPLOMACY ACADEMY EMPOWERS YOUTH THROUGH MODEL UN SIMULATION IN HONOR OF UN’S 80TH ANNIVERSARY

In recognition of the United Nations’ 80th anniversary, UNRCCA conducted an online Model United Nations simulation as part of its Preventive Diplomacy Academy. Facilitated by representatives from the PDA Alumni Network, the event brought together members of the PDA Cohort 2025, offering them a unique opportunity to experience firsthand the processes of multilateral diplomacy and consensus-building within the United Nations system.

The event enabled participants to explore in depth the roles of three key United Nations bodies: the General Assembly (UNGA), the Security Council (UNSC), and the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC). Discussions addressed important issues, including youth participation in diplomacy, conflict resolution in post-war regions, and fostering economic opportunities for youth in fragile countries.

The UNGA session focused on “Mainstreaming Youth in National and Regional Preventive Diplomacy Strategies.” The UNSC explored “The Role of Preventive Diplomacy in Reducing the Risk of Armed Conflict in Post-Conflict Regions,” while ECOSOC addressed “Promoting Decent Work and Economic Empowerment of Youth in Fragile and Post-Conflict Societies,” with particular attention to the contexts of South Sudan and Somalia.

Participants demonstrated a strong understanding of key UN principles, including respect for international law, the pursuit of peaceful conflict resolution, and the importance of inclusive, youth-driven approaches to global issues. The event highlighted the transformative potential of meaningful youth participation in peacebuilding and policy dialogue.

The 80th anniversary of the United Nations serves as a reminder of the critical role multilateralism plays in addressing global challenges. UNRCCA, through its Preventive Diplomacy Academy, continues to invest in training the next generation of leaders in Central Asia and Afghanistan, equipping them with the knowledge, skills, and confidence to contribute to a more peaceful, just, and sustainable world. ///UNRCCA, 2 May 2025